Revival of Jet Airways | Mumbai Bench of NCLT approves resolution plan of Kalrock Capital and Murari Lal Jalan

22 June 2021 14:40 IST

The bid by the consortium of Kalrock Capital and Murari Lal Jalan was approved by the Committee of Creditors in October last year.

The Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday approved the resolution plan of Kalrock Capital and entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan for the revival of Jet Airways.

The bankruptcy court has granted 90 days to the consortium to apply for airport slots.

Though the government in its affidavit had earlier maintained that Jet Airways can’t claim a right on slots held by it earlier, the court has urged that the issue be addressed by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

As per the resolution plan, the successful bidder has proposed a total cash flow of ₹1,375 crore for the revival of the company. The revival plan envisages starting operation with 30 aircraft within six months from the approval of the plan by NCLT.