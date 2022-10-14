Business

Revised numbers show September exports grew 4.8%

India’s goods exports expanded 4.8% in September to $35.45 billion as opposed to a 3.5% contraction estimated earlier, the Commerce Ministry said on Friday. Imports, however, stayed above the $60-billion mark for the seventh successive month, rising 8.66% to $61.16 billion.    

The trade deficit for the month stood at $25.71 billion, about 14.4% higher than September 2021, but 10.35% below the $28.68 billion in August 2022, which was the second highest monthly deficit on record.   

Non-petroleum and non-gems & jewellery exports shrank 4.6% in September to $24.2 billion, even as imports excluding these products were up 20.6% at $37.71 billion, as per quick estimates released on Friday.   

Coal imports jumped 60.8% to $3.52 billion, while fertilisers imports rose 48.3% to $1.8 billion, and iron and steel imports grew 39.2% to $1.87 billion. Inbound shipments of Gold and Petroleum products, however, shrank 24.6% and 5.4%, respectively, to $3.85 billion and $15.87 billion.   

Engineering goods exports dropped almost 11% to $8.4 billion while the labour-intensive readymade garments sector’s shipments fell 18.1% to little over a billion dollars. Cotton yarn and handloom exports also fell 39% from $1.3 billion in September 2021 to a shade lower than $800 million last month.   

Petroleum exports grew at a far healthier rate than the earlier estimate of 17%, crossing $7.4 billion to reflect a 43% uptick from last September. Electronics goods exports also soared higher than previously estimated, rising 72% to surpass $2 billion. Similarly, gems and jewellery shipments increased 17.3% to nearly $3.8 billion. 

Exports of rice, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, that were earlier reckoned to have contracted during September, were marginally up as per the updated estimates, rising 1.6%, 3% and 6.9%, respectively.   

For the first half of 2022-23, India’s goods exports are now almost 17% up at $231.9 billion, while imports have surged 38.5% to 380.34 billion. At $148.5 billion, the country’s trade deficit is now 94.7% higher than the first half of 2021-22.   


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 14, 2022 8:52:37 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/revised-numbers-show-september-exports-grew-48/article66011441.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY