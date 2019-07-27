‘Review legal set-up to tackle corporate failures’

The legal framework needs a relook when it comes to tackling corporate governance and failure issues, senior lawyers Somasekhar Sundaresan and Arvind Datar said.

“If there is a governance failure which has led to a business failure, do we have a legal framework that actually deals with it? Sadly, the answer is no,” Mr. Sundaresan said, speaking on the topic “Corporate failures — where does the buck stop?” organised by the Palkhivala Foundation.

Mr. Sundaresan also said that the system is still grappling with how to deal with real examples when they come up. “And, when an example comes up, we get into case-specific solutions and the worst case ends up driving the law for the entire society, including the largely compliant segments of society,” he said.

Mr. Sundaresan pointed out how the Companies Act 2013 was framed entirely out of the issues that arose from the fallout of the Satyam scam.

He said that the approach seemed to be ‘show me a problem, I will write a law.’

“Before writing the laws, should we not ask the question as to what the problems we are trying to solve are and the solutions for them, and invite public comments and then come up with a law based on the feedback?” Mr. Sundaresan asked.

Differentiation needed

Also speaking at the event, Mr. Datar said there should be differentiation between corporate failures due to frauds and those that were genuine failures.

He pointed out that sometimes regulation becomes the reason for business failure, giving the instance of sugar and real estate sectors that have been stuck with different regulations like State government rules, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and Real Estate Regulation and Development Act (RERA).

Mr. Datar said there is need to rethink the laws sector by sector and focus on designing them in such a way that it helps the sector and also reduce instance of corporate failures.