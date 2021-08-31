‘Rethink data centres’ concentration’

MUMBAI

31 August 2021 04:04 IST

Major global cities like Amsterdam and Singapore are shunning any new data centres because they “suck out” power, and we need to be circumspect about concentrating all the capacities in or around the financial capital, a senior industry official said.

“Rather than concentrating the capacities in one city like Mumbai or Delhi or Chennai, there has to be a diversification in geographical locations,” Rahul Dhar, country director, data centres, for Microsoft, said at a CII event. He said the global experience gives something to learn for India and wondered if “we have a task force working on the same.” At present, over half of the data centre capacity of the country is concentrated in Mumbai.

