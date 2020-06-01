Business

Retailers’ body calls for uniformity in reopening

‘Multiple interpretations, rules baffling’

The Retailers Association of India (RAI) has stressed the need for uniform reopening of retail stores across India, after the Ministry of Home Affairs allowed States to open such stores as per their own guidelines.

“This has led to multiple interpretations and rules that have inconvenienced customers and retailers, while continuing to severely impact demand and sales. The problem has been compounded by the change in the definition of stores,” RAI said. Large standalone stores are considered malls in Gujarat, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Assam and this has led to issues, it said. Also, States like Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu have prohibited stores from operating air-conditioners inside stores.

Stressing the need for uniform standard operating procedures for any part of the reopening process, Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, RAI, said, “Business is floundering, millions of jobs are at stake and we need a policy framework that allows for non-discriminatory reopening of retail and time-bound resolution of fiscal and legal matters.” This would make it easier for retailers to do business and ensure convenience and safety of customers. It could also allow for longer store hours which could help avoid crowding, RAI said.

