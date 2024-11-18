ADVERTISEMENT

Retail tomato prices drop 22.4% on improved supplies: Govt.

Published - November 18, 2024 12:44 am IST - New Delhi

The Consumer Affairs Ministry reports a 22.4% drop in tomato prices due to improved supplies, benefiting consumers nationwide

PTI

The country’s tomato production is projected to increase 4% to 213.20 lakh tonne in 2023-24. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

“Retail tomato prices declined 22.4% month-on-month on improved supplies across the country,” the Consumer Affairs Ministry said on Sunday (November 17, 2024).

The all-India average retail price of tomatoes stood at ₹52.35 per kg on November 14, down from ₹67.50 per kg on October 14, according to an official statement.

During the same period, modal wholesale prices at Delhi's Azadpur mandi witnessed a sharper decline of nearly 50% to ₹2,969 per quintal from ₹5,883 per quintal, driven by increased arrivals.

Poor onion, tomato, potato crop pushing up prices, says Centre

“Similar price corrections were reported from key markets like Pimpalgaon (Maharashtra), Madanapalle (Andhra Pradesh), and Kolar (Karnataka),” the Ministry said.

“Though arrivals have subsided at major tomato centres in Madanapalle and Kolar, prices have eased due to seasonal supplies from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat filling supply gaps nationwide,” it added.

Favourable weather conditions have supported both crop growth and smooth supply chain movement from fields to consumers, the statement noted.

The country's tomato production is projected to increase 4% to 213.20 lakh tonne in 2023-24.

While tomatoes are grown year-round, production varies seasonally across regions. The Ministry said adverse weather and logistics disruptions significantly impact prices due to the crop's high susceptibility and perishable nature.

Why are tomato prices rising in October: Data

The price surge during October 2024 was attributed to excessive and prolonged rains in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

“October and November are the main sowing periods in major producing States. Regular market availability is maintained due to the crop’s short cultivation duration and multiple harvests,” the Ministry added.

