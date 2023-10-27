HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Retail onion price up 57%; Centre steps up buffer onion sale to provide relief to consumers

According to the Ministry, onion is being offloaded from the buffer stock in both wholesale and retail markets in States where there is a sharp rise in prices

October 27, 2023 02:04 pm | Updated 02:04 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
As the all-India average retail onion price shoots up by 57% to ₹47 per kg, the Centre on October 27 decided to step up the sale of buffer onion at a subsidised rate of ₹25 per kg in retail markets to provide relief to consumers.

As the all-India average retail onion price shoots up by 57% to ₹47 per kg, the Centre on October 27 decided to step up the sale of buffer onion at a subsidised rate of ₹25 per kg in retail markets to provide relief to consumers. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

As the all-India average retail onion price shoots up by 57% to ₹47 per kg, the Centre on October 27 decided to step up the sale of buffer onion at a subsidised rate of ₹25 per kg in retail markets to provide relief to consumers.

The all-India average retail price of onion rose to ₹47 per kg on October 27, from ₹30 per kg in the year-ago period, as per the data maintained by the consumer affairs ministry.

In the national capital, the retail price of onion was at ₹40/kg on October 27 as against ₹30/kg in the year-ago period, the data showed.

"We have been offloading buffer onions since mid-August and we are stepping up the retail sale to check further rise in prices and provide relief to the consumers," Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh told PTI.

According to the Ministry, onion is being offloaded from the buffer stock in wholesale and retail markets in the States where prices are sharply rising. Since mid-August, about 1.7 lakh tonnes of buffer onion has been offloaded in 22 States at different locations.

In retail markets, buffer onion is being offloaded through two cooperative bodies NCCF and NAFED outlets and vehicles at a subsidised rate of ₹25 per kg. In Delhi too, buffer onion is being sold at this subsidised rate.

A senior Ministry official said the delay in kharif onion sowing due to weather reasons has resulted in less coverage and late arrival of the crop.

The fresh kharif onion should have started arriving by now but it has not. With stored rabi onion getting exhausted and delay in the arrival of kharif onion, there is a tight supply situation, resulting in price increases in both wholesale and retail markets, the official added.

He also mentioned that the government has doubled the buffer onion stock for the current year and this should improve domestic availability and check prices in the coming days.

For the 2023-24 fiscal year, the Consumer Affairs Ministry through NCCF and NAFED has maintained a buffer onion stock of 5 lakh tonne and plans to procure additional 2 lakh tonne onion in the coming days.

Related Topics

business (general) / prices

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.