Retail leasing more than doubled in Q1 CY23, says CBRE

May 02, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

Supply during this period increased more than fourfold to 1.1 million sq. ft.

The Hindu Bureau

India’s retail-sector leasing more than doubled year-on-year to 1.5 million sq. ft. across eight cities in the first quarter of calendar 2023, said CBRE South Asia, real estate consulting firm.

Supply during this period increased more than fourfold to 1.1 million sq. ft. Ahmedabad led the absorption with a 27% share, followed by Delhi-NCR at 26%, and Bengaluru and Chennai with 14% each. Fashion and apparel segment had a majority share in total leasing activity at 31%, followed by homeware and department stores at 19%, F&B at 11%, luxury at 8%, and consumer electronics at 5%, as per CBRE.

Ram Chandnani, Managing Director, Advisory & Transactions Services, CBRE India, said, “We believe that retailers will seek spaces beyond conventional malls and high streets to diversify their location plans.’‘

Supply chain modifications, omnichannel initiatives such as metaverse and social commerce would also witness greater traction, Mr. Chandnani added.

