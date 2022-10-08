Retail job searches decline 11.8%: Indeed report

Although retail job searches saw an uptick of 27.7% from August 2020 to August 2021, it again shrank, the report showed

There has been a decline of 11.8% in Indians searching for retail jobs from August 2021 to August this year, according to a report.

Indians searching for retail jobs had seen a fall during the pandemic and beyond as jobs in the sector had seen a 5.5% contraction over three years ended August 2022, global job site Indeed said in the report.

This could largely be due to the lockdowns last year and the work-from-home set up where people chose to purchase online during festivities, Indeed noted.

The report is based on an analysis of data from Indeed platform from August 2019 till August 2022.

The report further revealed that in the retail sector, managerial roles like 'branch manager' have the highest number of job postings (22.9 per cent) whereas sales associate level roles were slightly less at 10.07%, followed by store manager at 9.52%, logistics associate at 4.58% and merchandiser at 4.38%.

However, in terms of interest from jobseekers, operational roles like store manager (15%), retail sales associate (14.4%), cashier (11%), branch manager (9.49%) and logistics associate (9.08%) have more demand.

"The festive months in India are usually a time where we see an increase in seasonal jobs to meet the increasing demand. Even though the percentage increase of jobs hasn't been on par with last year, that's not to say a substantial number of jobs have not been created. Over 39.6% new jobs have been.

"We see the discrepancy with last year given the global recessions happening, possible inflation, and the cautious nature of hiring currently," Indeed India's Head of Sales Sashi Kumar said.

According to the report, Bengaluru holds the largest share of jobs in retail sector nationally at 12.26%. It is followed by Mumbai at 8.2% and Chennai at 6.02%.

The report further said delivery jobs have seen the highest demand in Bengaluru, with 5.5% of all delivery jobs in the country being generated in this city.

This is followed by Chennai (4.92%), Mumbai (4.16%), Kolkata (3.75%) and Hyderabad (3.27%).

However in terms of demand from jobseekers, Chennai ranks first with 6.29% of jobseekers searching for delivery jobs, followed by Hyderabad (5.23%) and Kolkata (4.85%), it added.