Retail firm Kisanserv to create 7,000 jobs

Published - August 22, 2024 10:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Kisanserv, a retail company specialising in fresh fruits and vegetables, said it would create 2,000 direct and 5,000 indirect jobs with a focus on hiring from local communities and women.

The company would also increase the number of its stores from 250 currently to 1,000 by expanding the network across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai, it said.

Niranjan Sharma, CEO of Kisanserv said, “By eliminating middlemen, we’ve been able to offer fresher produce at significantly lower prices while ensuring that farmers receive more than double their traditional earnings.’‘

The company has set a revenue target of ₹500 crore over the next three years, up from ₹35 crore revenue reported in the last fiscal. “Our focus on operational efficiency, combined with our commitment to quality and customer service, positions us to capture a significant share of the ₹16,000 crore fruits and vegetables market in India, where 90% is still dominated by local Kirana stores,” Mr. Sharma added.

