Retail credit seeing rise in defaults: report

Retail credit has experienced an increase in serious delinquencies, with loans against property and credit cards being the most affected segments, a report said on Wednesday.

As of August-end, the loans overdue for over 90 days in the credit card segment were 0.51% up from the year earlier period at 2.32%, while the same for the loans against property was 0.34% up at 3.96%, Transunion Cibil said.

“Credit cards delinquency rates reflected the wider economic slowdown, salary cuts and job losses caused by the pandemic. Further, credit cards often have a lower payment priority,” it said.

