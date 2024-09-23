ADVERTISEMENT

Retail credit growth moderated during June quarter: TransUnion CIBIL

Published - September 23, 2024 08:48 pm IST -  MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

India’s retail credit growth moderated in the quarter ending June, as financial institutions tightened the supply of credit, particularly on consumption-led products like credit cards, consumer durable loans and personal loans, according to findings of the latest edition of the TransUnion CIBIL Credit Market Indicator (CMI) report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although still positive for all consumer credit products other than credit cards and home loans, the CMI findings showed a decline in the year-over-year (YoY) growth rate of originations (new accounts opened) across the most popular credit products. 

Originations growth among consumption-led credit products moderated in the quarter ending June, including personal loans.

ADVERTISEMENT

While overall originations continued to grow at a moderated rate, home loan originations dropped by 9% in volume, while credit card originations declined by 30% YoY. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Two-wheeler loans were the only credit product which had a double-digit growth in volume and value originated.

Credit performance, as measured by balance-level delinquencies, improved across most products, apart from credit cards, as per the findings. 

Rajesh Kumar, MD and CEO, TransUnion CIBIL said, “Timely regulatory guidance and given the relatively high credit-deposit ratio, we are witnessing a moderation in retail credit growth.” 

“Lenders can now look at identifying pockets of deserving consumers across risk segments to provide access to credit for them while driving the next phase of sustainable retail credit growth,” he said. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US