Retail businesses continue to report healthy growth over pre-pandemic levels: RAI

Retail businesses across India continued to post healthy growth over pre-pandemic levels, registering an 18% rise in July sales compared to the same month in 2019, Retailers Association of India (RAI) said on Wednesday.

As per the latest business survey by Retailers Association of India (RAI), the East India region saw the highest year-on-year growth of 25% last month, followed by the south at 21%, north at 16% and west at 10%.

In terms of categories, sports goods clocked the highest growth rate with a 32% increase over July 2019, followed by footwear and furniture & furnishing at 23% each.

Apparel and clothing registered a 22% rise, while quick service restaurants, consumer durables and electronics footwear posted a growth of 17%, according to the survey.

Retailers expect a good festive season, which could bring cheer to businesses. says RAI CEO Kumar Rajagopalan. | Photo Credit: G_KARTHIKEYAN

