Retail businesses continue to report healthy growth over pre-pandemic levels: RAI

PTI August 17, 2022 19:17 IST

In terms of categories, sports goods clocked the highest growth rate with a 32% increase over July 2019

Retail businesses across India continued to post healthy growth over pre-pandemic levels, registering an 18% rise in July sales compared to the same month in 2019, Retailers Association of India (RAI) said on Wednesday.

As per the latest business survey by Retailers Association of India (RAI), the East India region saw the highest year-on-year growth of 25% last month, followed by the south at 21%, north at 16% and west at 10%.

In terms of categories, sports goods clocked the highest growth rate with a 32% increase over July 2019, followed by footwear and furniture & furnishing at 23% each.

Apparel and clothing registered a 22% rise, while quick service restaurants, consumer durables and electronics footwear posted a growth of 17%, according to the survey.

Retailers expect a good festive season, which could bring cheer to businesses. says RAI CEO Kumar Rajagopalan. | Photo Credit: G_KARTHIKEYAN

The jewellery category grew by 15% in July this year compared to the same month in 2019, while food and grocery rose 11%. Beauty, wellness and personal care saw the least growth with just a 3% rise. "Retail businesses across the country are looking good as healthy growth in sales over pre-pandemic level continues. Key categories like garments and footwear are showing traction," RAI CEO Kumar Rajagopalan said. Considering this trend, he said, "Retailers expect a good festive season, which could bring cheer to businesses". In June also, retail businesses across the country grew by 13% growth in sales against the same month in 2019.



