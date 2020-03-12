Retail auto sales up 2.6% in Feb.

Retail sales of automobiles in the country, as measured by vehicle registration numbers, grew 2.6% to over 17.11 lakh units in February 2020, according to data shared by Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations.

The automobile dealers’ industry body added that sales of passenger vehicles declined by 1.17% to over 2.26 lakh units last month. However, retail sales of two-wheelers stood at over 12.85 lakh units, up 1.52%, while sales of commercial vehicles grew by 13% to 92,805 units.

Additionally, three-wheeler sales were up 20.7% to 65,752 units, while tractor retail sales grew 13.52% to 41,485 units.

FADA president Ashish Harsharaj Kale said, “February turned positive for retail sales for most of the segments as the entire auto ecosystem focussed on liquidation of their BS-IV stocks.” He, however, added that despite year-on-year sales growth, the overall retail sales were much below expectations as there was no pre-buying for BS-IV stocks.

“Rural sales contributed to retail sales turning green, with tractors also being in double-digit growth for the second month in a row,” he added. Mr. Kale said inventory levels remained a serious concern for BS-IV two-wheelers and asked manufacturers to handhold dealers for 100% liquidation of stocks before the March 31 deadline.

Lack of support

“FADA survey reveals that a very high number of two-wheeler dealers will not be able to fully liquidate their BS-IV inventory and expressed inadequate support from their OEMs [original equipment manufacturers] for 100% liquidation of this stock,” Mr. Kale said.

With regard to passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles, he said the overall inventory was at a reasonable level, but the challenge remained in slow-moving, non-popular models as dealers looked for adequate OEM support for liquidation of the same in March.