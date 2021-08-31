Resume coal supply: aluminium sector to CIL

NEW DELHI

31 August 2021 04:21 IST

‘Ad hoc halt hit captive power plants’

The Aluminium Association of India (AAI) on Monday sought intervention of state-owned CIL to normalise the precarious situation that has arisen due to stoppage of coal supplies and rakes for captive power plants, resulting in paucity of dry-fuel for the aluminium sector.

This ‘ad-hoc decision’ without advance notice has brought the industry to a standstill with ‘no time’ to devise mitigation plans to continue sustainable operations, the AAI said in a letter to the CMD of Coal India Ltd. (CIL).

“This has reference to the crisis situation that has developed for the entire aluminium sector due to the recent ad hoc decision for stopping/drastically curtailing the coal supplies and rakes for captive power plants (CPPs) resulting in a coal crunch situation for aluminium sector,” the letter said.

Advertising

Advertising

Also, resorting to imports at short notice was not feasible, it said. The aluminium industry’s CPPs have signed fuel supply pacts with CIL and its subsidiaries for assured coal supplies.