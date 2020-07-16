Residential deals dip 54% in H1: report

Home sales in eight cities declined 54% from a year earlier to a decadal low of 59,538 units in the first half of 2020. The sales were mostly concentrated in the first quarter of the calendar year. New home launches also reported a 46% decline to 60,489 units, a Knight Frank India report released on Thursday said.

Office space deals in these cities fell 37% year-on-year to 1.6 million sq. m, the lowest in the last 10 years. Cities covered were Mumbai, the NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata

New completions in the segment were also declined 27% to 1.6 million sq. m. Despite the low volume of transaction and supply, the weighted average rentals in the 8 cities rose 4% year-on-year in the first half of 2020 to ₹896 per sq. m. per month (or ₹83 per sq. ft per month). Office space transactions in the top eight cities of the country during the first six months of the year declined 37% year-on-year to 1.6 million square metres, the lowest in the last 10 years, a Knight Frank India report released on Thursday said.

The report, in which Mumbai, National Capital Region, Bengaluru, Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata were covered, said information technology (IT) dominated with 43% of the overall sector-wise transactions in the Indian office market.

On the residential front, the report said home sales in the eight cities, after two years of steady demand, declined by 54% Y-o-Y to a decadal low of 59,538 units in H1 2020. The sales were mostly concentrated in the first quarter of the calendar year. New home launches also reported a 46% decline Y-o-Y to 60,489 units, the report said.

Chairman and Managing Director of Knight Frank India Shishir Baijal said, “with the economic uncertainties creating significant headwinds, we expect the office space take up to remain cautious. Most occupiers are expected to hesitate in committing to expansion in the current market scenario and may delay their leasing decisions for later.”

In a press release, Chief Economist and National Director, Research of the consultancy Rajani Sinha said given the economic uncertainties, consumers were hesitant to commit to a big-ticket purchase like housing. Launches have also got hit as developers struggle with supply bottlenecks in the form of labour, raw material and credit availability. Home loan rates at a historical low, however, will provide some support to the market as and when the economic situation normalises.