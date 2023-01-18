ADVERTISEMENT

ReshaMandi reports threefold increase in revenues

January 18, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

ReshaMandi, a farm-to-fashion digital ecosystem for natural fibres in India, said it recorded a threefold increase in revenues to ₹1248.3 crore in the first three quarters of FY2022-23. The firm said going forward some 55% of its revenues would come from weaves, while 25% will be from farms, and 20% from yarns. 

ReshaMandi works with over 1,00,000 farmers, over 10,000 reelers, over 17,500 weavers, and over 18,500 retailers involved in the natural fibre supply chain. In addition to offering silk, cotton, viscose and linen fibres, ReshaMandi also has plans to broaden its focus in natural fabrics to include materials such as wool, jute and blends while experimenting with categories such as sisal and banana, the company said in a release.

