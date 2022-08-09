Business

ReshaMandi launches easy credit services for textile entrepreneurs

Increased orders are giving a boost to the power loom sector and benefiting around 10,000 families. | Photo Credit: The Hindu
The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru August 09, 2022 15:10 IST
Updated: August 09, 2022 15:10 IST

ReshaMandi, a farm-to-fashion natural fibre digital ecosystem, launched a new venture ReshaMudra, personalised credit solutions for the textiles industry.

ReshaMudra would offer business partners across the ecosystem access to working capital solutions as well as long-term loans to help them grow their businesses during challenging times. All of these offerings would be subject to regulatory approvals from respective authorities, said the company in a statement.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Access to credit was one of the biggest challenges faced by micro, small and medium enterprises in the country in general and only 20% of their credit needs were met by the formal financing sector and 40% by the informal sector, said the company. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ReshaMandi Founder and CEO, Mayank Tiwari said, “India’s textile sector is on course to becoming a $190 billion powerhouse by 2025-26. But lack of access to credit could stifle that potential as nearly 80% of the country’s MSMEs today is faced with this challenge.”

ReshaMudra’s aim was to bridge this need gap, enabling MSMEs to expand their operations and thereby boost revenues, margins and profits, he added

According to Kshitij Kuthiala, AVP, ReshaMudra, inputs purchase costs account for some 75% of the total cost incurred by the textile industry and therefore working capital support was crucial.

We aim to provide financing solutions that are less dependent on a wide range of documents and bring more awareness around the efficient use of credit to increase their annual turnovers,’‘ Mr. Kuthiala said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
economy, business and finance
business (general)
Read more...