ReshaMandi eyes 25% of revenue from exports

July 15, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - MUMBAI

ReshaMandi, a farm-to-fashion digital ecosystem for the natural fibre supply chain, is growing its exports business and expects 25% of its revenue coming from the export markets in 2023.

“In 2023, we expect 25% of our revenue to come from exports and another 25% from private labels in the domestic market,” said Mayank Tiwari, Founder and CEO, ReshaMandi.

For exports, the company is picking up orders based on the blends it has developed.

Last year,the company had forayed into the Middle East, Europe, North and South America, and SouthEast Asia with its range of fabrics, apparel, home furnishings, and accessories.

This year the company said it would bring blended natural fibres to the markets. “Currently we have around 160 blends. Going forward, the aim is to expand it to 400-500 blends,” Mr Tiwari said.

The company works with over 100,000 farmers, over 10,000 reelers, over 17,500 weavers, and over 18500 retailers in the entire natural fibre supply chain to improve productivity, boost their bottom line

It also has a D2C e-commerce platform weaves.reshamandi.com, which caters to end consumers, bringing them sarees from different parts of India.

Today, the company manages the entire ecosystem for all natural fibres catering to farmers, reelers and weavers on one side and retailers, mills, manufacturers, exporters, corporates, designers and end consumers on the other.