Reserve Bank elevates Janak Raj as ED

The RBI has elevated Janak Raj, principal adviser in the monetary policy department, to the executive director’s post. He will be the in-charge of the monetary policy department.

Mr. Raj replaces Michael Patra who was the executive director of the monetary policy department. Mr. Patra was appointed as Deputy Governor earlier this month. As Deputy Governor, Mr. Patra is in-charge of the department. The central bank is yet to allocate the other portfolios to Mr. Raj. The significance Mr. Raj’s elevation is he could become RBI’s third internal member in the monetary policy committee that sets interest rates. Mr Raj is due for retirement in June.

The other two internal members of RBI in the MPC are the Governor and the Deputy Governor in-charge of the monetary policy department. According to rules, the third internal member could be any RBI officer. MPC consists of six members — three from the RBI and the remaining external experts.