Reserve Bank of India reveals nation’s mood: Rahul Gandhi

He also said one can expect more bad news on jobs and the country’s economy.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed on Friday that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has revealed the “mood of the nation” saying people’s confidence is at an “all-time low” and insecurity high.

“RBI reveals the real ‘Mood of the Nation’: People’s confidence at all time low. Fear and insecurity are at all time high. Expect more bad news on the economy and jobs front,” the former Congress chief wrote on Twitter.

He also tagged a graph showing a dip in people’s confidence levels.

The RBI kept the interest rates unchanged on Thursday to help tame the inflation that in recent times has surged past the six per cent-mark and said the economy is in an extremely weak condition following the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.