Reserve Bank of India opens sub-office in Arunachal Pradesh’s Itanagar

October 20, 2023 11:42 am | Updated 11:42 am IST - MUMBAI

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the opening of its sub-office in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh in the northeast of India. Dr. Michael Debabrata Patra, deputy governor, RBI, inaugurated the sub-office on October 20.

The sub-office in Itanagar begins functioning with the departments/cells such as Financial Inclusion and Development Department (FIDD), Human Resource Management Department (HRMD), Consumer Education and Protection Cell (CEPC) and Market Intelligence Cell (MIC).

“The currency management for the State of Arunachal Pradesh will continue to be conducted by the Bank’s Guwahati Office,” RBI said. The sub-office, located at the Arunachal Pradesh Forest Corporation Limited Building in Itanagar, is headed by Abhijit Majumdar, General Manager (officer-in-charge).

With the opening of this office, the Reserve Bank now has presence in all the seven States of the north-eastern region (NER) viz., Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura.

