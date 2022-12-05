Research & Ranking unveils TTO for HNIs, UHNIs

December 05, 2022 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

Research & Ranking, an equity investment advisory and a part of Equentis Wealth Advisory Services Private Ltd., has announced the introduction of its focused solution Ten Trillion Opportunity (TTO) for High Networth Individuals (HNIs) and Ultra High Networth Individuals (UHNIs) with an investible surplus of at least ₹1 crore. 

This offering will enable them to invest in companies that could become multibaggers, the firm said.    Manish Goel, founder & director of Research & Ranking said, “TTO is a novel approach to investments curated to meet the requirements of HNIs & UHNIs. It has been envisaged to multiply investors’ wealth and offer exceptional returns on their investments. To manage this clientele, we have created a separate unit from sales to operations.”

“TTO is a product designed with a long-term vision and for offering superior returns. The investment strategy and approach for TTO will be an amalgamation of the bottom-up approach, emerging themes, and rise in share of certain sectors in the GDP,” said Jaspreet Singh Arora, CIO, Research & Ranking.

