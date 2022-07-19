Research & Ranking unveils investor education platform

Research & Ranking, an equity investment advisory firm, has announced the introduction of its fintech education platform - ‘Informed InvestoRR’ to help people how to invest in stock markets. Sanjeev Anand, whole time director, Equentis Group, of which Research & Ranking is a part, said, “Informed InvestoRR will provide relevant, actionable, and highly researched content that will make an investor far more confident, far more informed, and far more equipped to deal with situations in the equity markets.”

Mr. Anand and his team of experts have created videos that cover insights, provide analysis, examine developments, offering guidance in an easy-to-understand manner. The videos are available in English and Hindi, the firm said.