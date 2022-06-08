Repose Mattress plans new factory in Bhubaneswar

Repose Mattress Pvt. Ltd. plans to set up a new factory in Bhubaneswar and tap Northern region, a company executive said.

“Currently, Repose is catering primarily to the needs of Southern markets. It has factories in Coimbatore, Pune and Meerut. Now, it is expanding into Northern region to cover Delhi, Punjab and Haryana by establishing 200 dealers in those States,” said V. Balaji, CMO, Repose Mattress.

With 400 employees and a network of 1,500 dealers across their sales regions in India, Repose had posted a turnover of ₹103 crore during FY22 and said it planned to double it this fiscal.

Besides, the company intends to double its sales revenue in Tamil Nadu to ₹60 crore, for which it plans to add 200 dealers taking the total number to 600. The company has signed up film actor-cum-director Prabhu Deva as its brand ambassador.