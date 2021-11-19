Business

Repco net profit rises 6% to ₹86 crore

Repco Home Finance Ltd. reported standalone net profit for the quarter ended September rose 6% to ₹86 crore.

During the period under review, revenue from operations contracted by 6.6% to ₹321 crore. Net interest income expanded 8% sequentially to ₹156 crore, the company said in a statement.

Loans sanctions grew 161% sequentially to ₹525 crore and remained comparable year on year, while loan disbursements grew 102% sequentially to ₹484 crore and 4% year-on-year.

The overall loan book stood at ₹11,889 crore. Loans to the self-employed segment accounted for 51.5% and loans against property product accounted for 18%. Stage 3 assets improved sequentially to 4.28% of the loan assets.

The bank had a capital adequacy ratio of 32.3% comprising entirely Tier-1 capital.


