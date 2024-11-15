ADVERTISEMENT

Repco Home Finance standalone Q2 net up ₹113 cr.

Published - November 15, 2024 12:00 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Repco Home Finance Ltd. (RHFL) standalone net profit for the September quarter rose 15% over the year earlier period to ₹113 crore due to increase in interest income and improvement in asset quality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Revenue from operations grew to ₹415 crore from ₹380 crore. Net interest income stood at ₹176 crore (₹173 crore). Net interest margin declined to 5.1% from 5.4%, the lender said in a regulatory filing.

Loans sanctions increased to ₹926 crore from ₹860 crore, of which loan disbursements were ₹867 crore against ₹797 crore. Assets under management was ₹13,701 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

The gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio declined to 3.96% from 4.9% and net NPA ratio to 1.59% from 2.16%, respectively.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The provision coverage ratio rose to 61.8% (57.4%) and the capital adequacy ratio stood at 33.98%.

The overall loan book stood at ₹13,964 crore, marking an increase of 8%. Loans to the non-salaried segment accounted for 52%. Housing loans accounted for 74% of the loans while home equity products accounted for the balance. 100% of the loans given by the lender are retail loans.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US