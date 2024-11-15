 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Repco Home Finance standalone Q2 net up ₹113 cr.

Published - November 15, 2024 12:00 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Repco Home Finance Ltd. (RHFL) standalone net profit for the September quarter rose 15% over the year earlier period to ₹113 crore due to increase in interest income and improvement in asset quality.

Revenue from operations grew to ₹415 crore from ₹380 crore. Net interest income stood at ₹176 crore (₹173 crore). Net interest margin declined to 5.1% from 5.4%, the lender said in a regulatory filing.

Loans sanctions increased to ₹926 crore from ₹860 crore, of which loan disbursements were ₹867 crore against ₹797 crore. Assets under management was ₹13,701 crore.

The gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio declined to 3.96% from 4.9% and net NPA ratio to 1.59% from 2.16%, respectively.

The provision coverage ratio rose to 61.8% (57.4%) and the capital adequacy ratio stood at 33.98%.

The overall loan book stood at ₹13,964 crore, marking an increase of 8%. Loans to the non-salaried segment accounted for 52%. Housing loans accounted for 74% of the loans while home equity products accounted for the balance. 100% of the loans given by the lender are retail loans.

Published - November 15, 2024 12:00 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.