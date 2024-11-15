Repco Home Finance standalone Q2 net up ₹113 cr.

Repco Home Finance Ltd. (RHFL) standalone net profit for the September quarter rose 15% over the year earlier period to ₹113 crore due to increase in interest income and improvement in asset quality.

Revenue from operations grew to ₹415 crore from ₹380 crore. Net interest income stood at ₹176 crore (₹173 crore). Net interest margin declined to 5.1% from 5.4%, the lender said in a regulatory filing.

Loans sanctions increased to ₹926 crore from ₹860 crore, of which loan disbursements were ₹867 crore against ₹797 crore. Assets under management was ₹13,701 crore.

The gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio declined to 3.96% from 4.9% and net NPA ratio to 1.59% from 2.16%, respectively.

The provision coverage ratio rose to 61.8% (57.4%) and the capital adequacy ratio stood at 33.98%.

The overall loan book stood at ₹13,964 crore, marking an increase of 8%. Loans to the non-salaried segment accounted for 52%. Housing loans accounted for 74% of the loans while home equity products accounted for the balance. 100% of the loans given by the lender are retail loans.