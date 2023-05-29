ADVERTISEMENT

Repco Home Finance Q4 net almost doubles to ₹82 cr.

May 29, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

Net interest income rose marginally by 3% at ₹155 crore

The Hindu Bureau

Repco Home Finance Ltd. (RFHL) reported 95% growth in its standalone net profit for the March quarter over year-on-year at ₹82 crore.

Net interest income rose marginally by 3% at ₹155 crore and total revenue from operations increased by 7% to ₹340 crore. Net interest margin remained at 5.1%, it said in a statement.

Loans sanctions rose 48% to ₹966 crore and disbursements by 39% to ₹835 crore.

Gross non-performing asset declined to ₹719 crore as on March 31, 2023 from ₹820 crore as on March 31, 2022 while net NPAs slide to ₹362 crore from ₹559 crore.

In percentage terms, GNPA ratio stood at 5.77% and NNPA at 2.99% against 6.97% and 4.86% in the year earlier period respectively.

The bank had a capital adequacy ratio of 35.8%. It declared a dividend of ₹2.70 per share.

The overall loan book was ₹12,449 crore. Loans to the self-employed segment accounted for 51.6% of the outstanding loan book and the balance by loans for salaried segment.

Housing loans accounted for 79.3% of the loans, while home equity products accounted for the rest. Up to 100% of the loans given by the company are retail loans.

