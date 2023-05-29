HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Repco Home Finance Q4 net almost doubles to ₹82 cr.

Net interest income rose marginally by 3% at ₹155 crore

May 29, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Repco Home Finance Ltd. (RFHL) reported 95% growth in its standalone net profit for the March quarter over year-on-year at ₹82 crore.

Net interest income rose marginally by 3% at ₹155 crore and total revenue from operations increased by 7% to ₹340 crore. Net interest margin remained at 5.1%, it said in a statement.

Loans sanctions rose 48% to ₹966 crore and disbursements by 39% to ₹835 crore.

Gross non-performing asset declined to ₹719 crore as on March 31, 2023 from ₹820 crore as on March 31, 2022 while net NPAs slide to ₹362 crore from ₹559 crore.

In percentage terms, GNPA ratio stood at 5.77% and NNPA at 2.99% against 6.97% and 4.86% in the year earlier period respectively.

The bank had a capital adequacy ratio of 35.8%. It declared a dividend of ₹2.70 per share.

The overall loan book was ₹12,449 crore. Loans to the self-employed segment accounted for 51.6% of the outstanding loan book and the balance by loans for salaried segment.

Housing loans accounted for 79.3% of the loans, while home equity products accounted for the rest. Up to 100% of the loans given by the company are retail loans.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.