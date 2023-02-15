ADVERTISEMENT

Repco Home Finance Q3 net profit soars to ₹81 cr.

February 15, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Repco Home Finance Ltd.’s (RHFL) standalone net profit for the quarter ended December rose by over 2.56 times to ₹81 crore from the year-earlier period despite increase in borrowing costs.

Revenue from operations increased by ₹6.75 crore to about ₹320 crore. Net interest income was down by 2% to ₹146 crore and net interest income contracted to 4.8% (5%), RHFL said in an investor presentation.

Loan sanctions rose 51% to ₹745 crore and disbursements by 57% to ₹696 crore. The loan spread remained healthy at 3.3%.

Gross non-performing assets (NPA) declined to 6.15% from 6.99% and net NPA from 4.99% to 3.41%, said CFO Lakshmi.

The company carried provisions of ₹514 crore or 4.2% of total loan assets. The capital adequacy ratio stood at 36.7% as against the prescribed 15% by the regulators.

The overall loan book stood at ₹12,196 crore, of which loans to the self-employed segment accounted for 49%, and loans against property product for 20%. 100% of the loans given by the company are retail loans.

