ADVERTISEMENT

Repco Home Finance Q2 standalone net rises 23% to ₹99 cr.

February 12, 2024 09:40 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Repco Home Finance Ltd. (RHFL) reported Q3 standalone net profit rose 23% over the year earlier period to ₹99 crore due to improvement in asset quality.

Total revenue from operations increased by ₹60 crore to ₹387 crore, net interest income rose to ₹173 crore from ₹146 crore and net interest margin improved to 5.3% from 4.8%, the home finance firm said in a statement.

Loan sanctions rose 4% to ₹777 crore and disbursements by 9% to ₹759 crore. The loan spread remained healthy at 3.4%.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Gross non-performing assets (NPA) declined to 4.7% from 6.15% and net NPA from 3.41% to 1.9%.

The company carried provisions of ₹528 crore, or 4.1% of total loan assets. The capital adequacy ratio stood at 34.7% as against the prescribed 15% by the regulators.

The overall loan book grew by 8% to ₹13,185 crore, of which loans to the self-employed segment accounted for 49%, and loans against property account for 20%. 100% of the loans given by the company are retail loans.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US