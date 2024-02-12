GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Repco Home Finance Q2 standalone net rises 23% to ₹99 cr.

February 12, 2024 09:40 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Repco Home Finance Ltd. (RHFL) reported Q3 standalone net profit rose 23% over the year earlier period to ₹99 crore due to improvement in asset quality.

Total revenue from operations increased by ₹60 crore to ₹387 crore, net interest income rose to ₹173 crore from ₹146 crore and net interest margin improved to 5.3% from 4.8%, the home finance firm said in a statement.

Loan sanctions rose 4% to ₹777 crore and disbursements by 9% to ₹759 crore. The loan spread remained healthy at 3.4%.

Gross non-performing assets (NPA) declined to 4.7% from 6.15% and net NPA from 3.41% to 1.9%.

The company carried provisions of ₹528 crore, or 4.1% of total loan assets. The capital adequacy ratio stood at 34.7% as against the prescribed 15% by the regulators.

The overall loan book grew by 8% to ₹13,185 crore, of which loans to the self-employed segment accounted for 49%, and loans against property account for 20%. 100% of the loans given by the company are retail loans.

