Repco Home Finance Q2 net up 38% to ₹98 cr.

Repco Home Finance Ltd. (RHFL) standalone net profit for the September quarter rose 38% over the year earlier period to ₹98 crore due to increase in interest income and improvement in asset quality.

Revenue from operations grew to ₹380 crore from ₹314 crore. Net interest income stood at ₹173 crore (₹145 crore). Net interest margin rose to 5.4% from 4.9%, the lender said in a regulatory filing.

Loans sanctions increased to ₹860 crore from ₹830 crore, of which loan disbursements were ₹797 crore against ₹746 crore.

The gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio declined to 4.9% from 6.5% and net NPA ratio to 2.2% from 3.8%, respectively.

The provision coverage ratio rose to 57.4% from 43.1%. The capital adequacy ratio stood at 35.8% (34%).

The overall loan book stood at ₹12,922 crore. Loans to the non-salaried segment accounted for 51%. Housing loans accounted for 76.2% of the loans while home equity products accounted for the balance. 100% of the loans given by the lender are retail loans.