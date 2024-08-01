ADVERTISEMENT

Repco Home Finance Q1 standalone net rises 18% to ₹105 cr.

Published - August 01, 2024 08:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Repco Home Finance Ltd. standalone net profit for the June quarter rose 18% from the year-earlier period to ₹105 crore.

Net interest income rose by 8% to ₹175 crore, while total revenue from operations increased to ₹408 crore (₹364 crore). Net interest margin remained flat at 5.1%, the lender said in a statement.

The company’s gross non performing assets declined to 4.25% from 5.5%, while net NPAs slid to 1.7% from 2.8%. Provisional coverage ratio was 61.8% (51.4%).

Loan sanctions rose marginally to ₹727 crore, while disbursements contracted by ₹4 crore to ₹680 crore. Capital adequacy ratio stood at 34%.

The overall loan book was ₹13,701 crore, of which loans to the non-salaried segment constituted 51.6%. Housing loans accounted for 74.3% of loans, while home equity products accounted for the balance and 100% of the loans were retail loans, the company said.

