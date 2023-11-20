HamberMenu
Repco Bank aims to achieve business mix of ₹20,000 cr. in FY24

November 20, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
State Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Gingee K.S. Masthan lighting the traditional lamp at the 55th Repco Bank Foundation Day function

Repco Bank Ltd., is moving swiftly towards achieving a business mix of ₹20,000 crore in FY24, said Managing Director R.S. Isabella.

Participating in the 55th Foundation Day function, she said that the bank had a total business mix of more than ₹18,800 crore and was swiftly moving towards achieving ₹20,000 crore in the current fiscal.

The bank was established in the year 1969 with the primary objective of rehabilitating repatriates from Myanmar and Sri Lanka. It has 108 branches in the southern states and plans to open 14 branches in Tamil Nadu and one in Kerala in the coming months.

T.N. Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Gingee K.S. Masthan, who participated in the event, unveiled ‘REPCO 55’, a deposit scheme with special interest rate up to 8.75% per annum for senior citizens for 333 days, and a new OD loan scheme for business development and other bankable purposes up to ₹3 crore with flexible repayable tenure of 10 years.

A loan of up to ₹1 lakh would be extended under the repatriates two-wheeler loan scheme and special house renovation loan scheme at concessional rates, the bank said.

