Rents rise up to 31% in India’s IT hubs: Anarock study

November 09, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Even as housing rents continue to soar across the top 7 cities post pandemic, IT/ITeS hubs such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune have seen up to a 31% rise in rental value in the first nine months of 2023, according to research data released by real estate consulting firm Anarock Group.

In Bengaluru’s Whitefield, a standard 2BHK flat of approximately 1,000 sq. ft. area saw rents grow by 31% followed by Sarjapur Road where rents for such homes rose by 27% during this period.

The average monthly rent for a standard 2BHK home of 1,000 sq. ft. at Whitefield increased from ₹24,600/month by 2022-end to ₹28,500/month by September-end 2023. At Sarjapur Road, average monthly rents increased from ₹24,000/month in 2022-end to ₹30,500/month in September 2023, Anarock research said.

As per the findings the next two rental growth hotspots are also IT/ITeS hubs of Hyderabad and Pune,

Hyderabad witnessed the second-best rental value growth with key markets in the city seeing up to 24% growth in this period against all prominent localities in the top 7 cities of India, Anarock said..

In Hyderabad’s Hitech City, the average rents stood at ₹24,600/month by 2022-end; by the end of Q3 2023, they increased to ₹28,500/month — a 16% growth in the nine-months period. Gachibowli saw rents increasing by 24% in the same period — from₹23,400/month by 2022-end to ₹29,000/month by September-end this year.

“The third prominent city to see good rental values growth was Pune, where the Hinjewadi micro-market recorded a rental value growth of 17% in the last nine months. In that market the average rents were ₹21,000/month by 2022-end and ₹24,500/month by September-end 2023,” the firm said.

Anuj Puri, Chairman, Anarock Group, said, “After an almost terminal downturn during the first and second Covid-19 waves, residential rents are one of the most remarkable comeback stories of the post-pandemic housing sector.” 

“The first nine months of 2023 saw housing rents soar by over 30% in the top 7 cities. Bengaluru, already in the limelight for its astronomic rental values post-COVID-19, continues to stand out among the top 7 cities,” he said.

“The fact that the next two hotspots for rental values growth are also IT/ITeS-centric cities also underscores the fundamental strength of the Indian Infotech sector, despite belt-tightening moves in the industry,” he added.

