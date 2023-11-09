HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rents rise up to 31% in India’s IT hubs: Anarock study

As per the findings of the report, the next two rental-growth hotspots are also IT/ITeS hubs —  Hyderabad and Pune

November 09, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Even as housing rents continue to soar across the top 7 cities post pandemic, IT/ITeS hubs such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune have seen up to a 31% rise in rental value in the first nine months of 2023, according to research data released by real estate consulting firm Anarock Group.

In Bengaluru’s Whitefield, a standard 2BHK flat of approximately 1,000 sq. ft. area saw rents grow by 31% followed by Sarjapur Road where rents for such homes rose by 27% during this period.

The average monthly rent for a standard 2BHK home of 1,000 sq. ft. at Whitefield increased from ₹24,600/month by 2022-end to ₹28,500/month by September-end 2023. At Sarjapur Road, average monthly rents increased from ₹24,000/month in 2022-end to ₹30,500/month in September 2023, Anarock research said.

As per the findings the next two rental growth hotspots are also IT/ITeS hubs of Hyderabad and Pune,

Hyderabad witnessed the second-best rental value growth with key markets in the city seeing up to 24% growth in this period against all prominent localities in the top 7 cities of India, Anarock said..

In Hyderabad’s Hitech City, the average rents stood at ₹24,600/month by 2022-end; by the end of Q3 2023, they increased to ₹28,500/month — a 16% growth in the nine-months period. Gachibowli saw rents increasing by 24% in the same period — from₹23,400/month by 2022-end to ₹29,000/month by September-end this year.

“The third prominent city to see good rental values growth was Pune, where the Hinjewadi micro-market recorded a rental value growth of 17% in the last nine months. In that market the average rents were ₹21,000/month by 2022-end and ₹24,500/month by September-end 2023,” the firm said.

Anuj Puri, Chairman, Anarock Group, said, “After an almost terminal downturn during the first and second Covid-19 waves, residential rents are one of the most remarkable comeback stories of the post-pandemic housing sector.” 

“The first nine months of 2023 saw housing rents soar by over 30% in the top 7 cities. Bengaluru, already in the limelight for its astronomic rental values post-COVID-19, continues to stand out among the top 7 cities,” he said.

“The fact that the next two hotspots for rental values growth are also IT/ITeS-centric cities also underscores the fundamental strength of the Indian Infotech sector, despite belt-tightening moves in the industry,” he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.