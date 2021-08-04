Renewable energy-powered Cloud can boost emission savings: study

If just 25% of the 1,200 largest publicly-traded businesses in the country put one megawatt (MW) of computer workload into the cloud, powered by renewable energy, it would save the equivalent of a year’s worth of emissions from 1.6 lakh Indian households, said a study commissioned by Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Indian enterprises and public sector organisations that migrated computing workloads from on-premises data centres to cloud infrastructure could expect to reduce their energy use – and associated carbon footprint – by nearly 80%, it further said.

The survey that covered over 100 respondents in India also found that cloud service providers that tap into the local renewable energy market to run their operations in the county could further boost carbon emissions savings.