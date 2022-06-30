ReNew, SEWA, UNEP to train salt pan female workers as technicians

ReNew Power, in partnership with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and Self-Employed Women’s Association of India (SEWA), has started an initiative named ‘Project Surya’ to train low-income women salt pan workers to work in the renewable industry.

Under this programme, women salt pan workers, who work in the physically challenging and extreme temperatures of the remote Rann of Kutch marshes, will be trained as solar panel and solar pump technicians at Dhokavada Village in the Patan district of Gujarat.

Currently, these women save an average of ₹10,000 in about 10 months, while a solar panel technician can earn up to ₹18,000 a month, the partners said in a statement.

Vaishali Sinha, Chief Sustainability Officer, ReNew, said, “This programme brings these inspiring women, who face real hardship in a traditional livelihood and earn a meagre income, into the heart of the clean energy transition to better their lives and brings them into the fight against climate change.”