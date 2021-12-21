ReNew reaches 7.4 GW capacity, installs 1.5 GW of projects in FY22

Renewable energy company ReNew Power said it had commissioned a 300-MW SECI-6 solar project, taking the company’s total operating capacity to 7.4 GW.

The company said despite challenges related to COVID-19 and supply-chain disruptions, it had installed 1.5 GW of renewable energy projects this fiscal year (FY22 YTD).

“ReNew is on track to meet its goal of 8.2 GW of operating capacity by the end of FY22,” it said. The 1.5-GW capacity addition in the current fiscal year comprises more than 1.3 GW of utility scale solar projects. These include 1.2 GW in Rajasthan, 105 MW in Gujarat, and 20 MW in Maharashtra.

In wind projects, more than 150 MW had been installed, including 136 MW in Karnataka and 22 MW in Gujarat.

“All these capacity additions in FY22 are expected to offset over 75,000 mn tCo2e of carbon emissions cumulatively,” the company said.

About 1.05 GW of this organic capacity addition has a PPA with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), an entity owned by the Government of India, for 25 years.

Sumant Sinha, chairman and CEO said: “The fact that we have crossed 7 GW of commissioned capacity shows we are well on track to achieve our aspirational goal of 18 GW by FY25.”