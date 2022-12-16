ReNew Power to supply 150 MW of green energy to Microsoft India

December 16, 2022 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

ReNew Power said it had signed a renewable energy agreement of 150 MW with Microsoft India whereby it would produce 150 MW of clean energy from a recently commissioned solar site near Bikaner.

“This deal signifies that corporates globally, including India, are increasingly integrating renewable energy into their operations in every form, and this partnership further paves the way for innovative models that will accelerate the energy transition,” the company said in a statement.

Sumant Sinha, chairman and CEO of ReNew Power said, “This venture will help contribute towards Microsoft’s ambition of shifting to 100% supply of renewable energy by 2025.”

“For its part, ReNew is committed to be a catalyst for global energy transition and will continue to offer innovative solutions to companies to support their climate goals,” he added.

Rohini Srivathsa, National Technology Officer, Microsoft India said, “Microsoft is striving to run 100% on renewable energy by 2025 and turn carbon negative by 2030.”

