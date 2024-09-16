Renault unveils Night & Day Limited Edition for festive season

Renault India announced that bookings for the Night & Day Limited Edition of the Kiger, Triber and Kwid would commence on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In all, 1,600 units will be available under this limited series for all models together and interested customers are encouraged to book early to secure their chance to own this “remarkable“ vehicle, the French carmaker said in a statement.

The limited edition vehicles come in an exclusive pearl white-with-mystery black roof dual tone body colour, a 9-inch touchscreen with wireless smart phone replication, rear-view camera and rear power windows (on the Triber).

The Night & Day Limited Edition Triber is priced at ₹7 lakh, the Kiger at ₹6,74,990-7,24,990 and Kwid at ₹4,99,500.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.