Renault unveils Night & Day Limited Edition for festive season

Published - September 16, 2024 07:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Renault will sell only 1,600 numbers of the Kiger, Kwid and Triber in pearl white with mystery black roof in dual tone body colours.

Renault India announced that bookings for the Night & Day Limited Edition of the Kiger, Triber and Kwid would commence on Tuesday.

In all, 1,600 units will be available under this limited series for all models together and interested customers are encouraged to book early to secure their chance to own this “remarkable“ vehicle, the French carmaker said in a statement.

The limited edition vehicles come in an exclusive pearl white-with-mystery black roof dual tone body colour, a 9-inch touchscreen with wireless smart phone replication, rear-view camera and rear power windows (on the Triber).

The Night & Day Limited Edition Triber is priced at ₹7 lakh, the Kiger at ₹6,74,990-7,24,990 and Kwid at ₹4,99,500.

