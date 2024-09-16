GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Renault unveils Night & Day Limited Edition for festive season

Published - September 16, 2024 07:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Renault will sell only 1,600 numbers of the Kiger, Kwid and Triber in pearl white with mystery black roof in dual tone body colours.

Renault will sell only 1,600 numbers of the Kiger, Kwid and Triber in pearl white with mystery black roof in dual tone body colours.

Renault India announced that bookings for the Night & Day Limited Edition of the Kiger, Triber and Kwid would commence on Tuesday.

In all, 1,600 units will be available under this limited series for all models together and interested customers are encouraged to book early to secure their chance to own this “remarkable“ vehicle, the French carmaker said in a statement.

The limited edition vehicles come in an exclusive pearl white-with-mystery black roof dual tone body colour, a 9-inch touchscreen with wireless smart phone replication, rear-view camera and rear power windows (on the Triber).

The Night & Day Limited Edition Triber is priced at ₹7 lakh, the Kiger at ₹6,74,990-7,24,990 and Kwid at ₹4,99,500.

Published - September 16, 2024 07:28 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.