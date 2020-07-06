Renault unveils Kwid SUV variant

Chennai

06 July 2020 22:28 IST

Renault India introduced its sport utility vehicle Kwid RXL variant with a BS VI-compliant 1.0L power train in MT and AMT versions. The new variant is priced at ₹4.16 lakh for the MT and ₹4.48 lakh for the AMT version.

The company also said in a statement that Kwid crossed the 3.5-lakh-sales milestone in India, and continues to be a major disruptor in India’s mini-car segment.

“The global launch of Renault Kwid was in India and showcased the important role of this country in Groupe Renault’s growth ambitions,” said Venkatram Mamillapalle, country CEO and MD, Renault India Operations.

“Kwid has been an important contributor to our progress in India. Kwid, which was a breakthrough product in terms of design, innovation and modernity at the time of launch, continues to be a game changer for us,” he added.