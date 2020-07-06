Renault unveils Kwid SUV variant

Renault India introduced its sport utility vehicle Kwid RXL variant with a BS VI-compliant 1.0L power train in MT and AMT versions. The new variant is priced at ₹4.16 lakh for the MT and ₹4.48 lakh for the AMT version.
The company also said in a statement that Kwid crossed the 3.5-lakh-sales milestone in India, and continues to be a major disruptor in India’s mini-car segment.
“The global launch of Renault Kwid was in India and showcased the important role of this country in Groupe Renault’s growth ambitions,” said Venkatram Mamillapalle, country CEO and MD, Renault India Operations.
“Kwid has been an important contributor to our progress in India. Kwid, which was a breakthrough product in terms of design, innovation and modernity at the time of launch, continues to be a game changer for us,” he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath