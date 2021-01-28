Renault unveils compact SUV Kiger

NEW DELHI

French automaker Renault on Thursday unveiled its new compact SUV Kiger which has been designed and developed for India. The new model, which premiered globally on Thursday, will be powered by a new turbocharged 1.0L petrol engine.

“After Duster, Kwid and Triber, we are now preparing for the launch of Renault KIGER, a modern SUV that is a perfect fit for the Indian market. KIGER combines the best Renault has to offer: our expertise in innovative cars with the creativity and in-depth knowledge of customer needs. A strong proof that Renault really is a game-changer,” Fabrice Cambolive, SVP, Renault Brand, sales and operations, said.

The new model has been jointly developed by teams in France and India.

Venkatram Mamillapalle, country CEO & MD, Renault India Operations, added, “Renault has continued to move forward in India and has navigated the challenging macro-economic environment, bettering the industry trends. Following Duster, which made SUVs accessible to a large set of people, not just in India but across the world, Renault Kiger will once again make SUV aspirations accessible to a whole new set of customers and we look forward to building on our increasing customer base with this new game-changer.”

Kiger, which will compete with models such as Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and Mahindra’s XUV300, promises a fuel efficiency of around 20km per litre and comes with 205 mm of ground clearance and 405 litre of boot capacity.