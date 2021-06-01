Renault Triber bags star safety rating

Renault Triber, a seven-seater MPV, has bagged the 4-star safety rating for adult occupant safety and 3-star child occupant safety from Global NCAP, a leading global car assessment programme. Triber was unveiled in August 2019. It has more than 75,000 customers, the company said in a statement.

David Ward, president of the Towards Zero Foundation, said, “It is satisfying to note Renault’s safety improvements with Global NCAP’s Triber crash test result. We would encourage them to continue this progress, and to set a five star or Safer Choice rating as their future target for the Indian market.”