Business

Renault Triber bags star safety rating

Renault Triber, a seven-seater MPV, has bagged the 4-star safety rating for adult occupant safety and 3-star child occupant safety from Global NCAP, a leading global car assessment programme. Triber was unveiled in August 2019. It has more than 75,000 customers, the company said in a statement.

David Ward, president of the Towards Zero Foundation, said, “It is satisfying to note Renault’s safety improvements with Global NCAP’s Triber crash test result. We would encourage them to continue this progress, and to set a five star or Safer Choice rating as their future target for the Indian market.”


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 1, 2021 10:31:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/renault-triber-bags-star-safety-rating/article34702475.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY