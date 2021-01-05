Renault to launch Kiger B-SUV

Group Renault will be globally premiering its B-SUV segment car Renault Kiger in India on January 28.

Slated to revolutionise the B-SUV segment in India, Renault Kiger is a stunning, smart and sporty offering to be first launched in India, followed by other markets, said Renault in a statement.

Just like Duster, Kwid and Triber, Kiger will also change the dynamics in its segment and will be yet another game changer from Renault, the company said.

Renault Kiger will be launched in the B-segment, which accounts for more than 50% of the total industry sales and will be instrumental in growing Renault’s presence across the country.

Kiger is a collaboration between the corporate design teams in France and Renault India. It will be the third global car from Groupe Renault to be launched in India first, followed by other markets.